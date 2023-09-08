MONTAGUE — In addition to hiring a new principal, Sandra Lundquist at Montague’s Oehrli Elementary School, Montague Public Schools has also welcomed a new principal at their high school.
Christy Thommen was raised in the Montague community and is now excited to begin her new position as principal at Montague High School.
“I am the daughter of two Montague graduates and a member of the MHS class of 1996,” Thommen said. “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. I’ve spent most of my life here and currently live in the district with my husband and three sons, who are Montague students.”
Thommen has a bachelor’s degree from Hope College in secondary education, a master’s degree from Calvin College in special education and an administrative certification. She started her career in education at Walkerville Middle/High School, where she taught for 11 years. She eventually accepted a teaching position in Montague in 2012 and spent the last two years as Director of Student Services.
Thommen was offered the position after the retirement of previous principal Curt Hansen. A June WZZM-TV report said Hansen was under Title IX investigation regarding inappropriate conduct with students, and the district accepted his retirement in August.
“I am very much looking forward to getting more involved and meeting students on their own level,” said Thommen. “I have loved getting to know students in the hallways and classrooms, and hearing about their interests and activities. I also look forward to attending more events outside of the ones that my own children participate in to truly see what makes our Wildcats ‘true blue’ in many different areas. I am especially excited to see the amazing things that happen in classrooms each day. Popping in during these first two weeks has given me a glimpse of what our school has to offer and it’s very exciting to see. I also look forward to representing Montague High School within the community by continuing to make positive connections with citizens and local organizations.”
During her spare time, Thommen enjoys attending concerts, crocheting, camping and attending her sons athletic and extra-curricular events. Additionally she takes pride in playing the piano, spending time at School Section Lake, and serving at her church.
“My immediate goals for Montague High School are to focus on community and tradition,” Thommen said. “Cultivating an atmosphere of community both with students and staff is essential for continued academic growth and success. Having a school ‘family’ atmosphere will allow for strong relationships and bonds that help navigate situations both in times of celebration and times of need. Traditions are also very important to a small town, and continuing to foster and support those school and community traditions is very important to me. I love this school and community, and hope to support our students to develop that love as well. I am very honored and humbled to be in this position, and love being able to be with the students at the high school level. I truly feel at home at MHS.”