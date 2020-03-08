MONTAGUE – Book lovers, take stock of your nightstand, check your shelves, and review your gift list. It’s time to shop!
Friends of the Montague Library have gathered hundreds of gently used books for adults and children that will go on sale March 19 through 21 in the Montague City Council chambers.
Doors open Thursday, March 19 from 5 to 6 p.m. for members of the Friends of the Montague Library.
Not a member of the Friends?
That’s OK! You can purchase a membership at the door for just $10 and get in for this “early bird” event.
The sale opens to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening.
It is open again to the public Friday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hard cover books are just $2, paperbacks are $1, and children’s books are $1 or less. There is also a small selection of special finds and rare books priced slightly higher.
On Saturday, shoppers can fill bags with as many books as they will hold and purchase them for a donation in any amount.
As a bonus, when shoppers spend at least $10 on books anytime during the sale, they'll receive a coupon for $2.00 off a minimum $10 purchase of food or beverages at Montague’s Café 31.
The huge collection of books for this spring sale includes adult, young adult, and children’s fiction and non-fiction; cook books; travel and coffee table books; volumes on self-help and religion; sports and gardening; biographies; poetry; and the arts.
Funds raised by the book sale are used by Friends of the Montague Library to support the library and to bring in authors and other speakers for book talks throughout the year, including special programs for children and the annual One Book One Community celebration.
Montague’s City Council Chambers are located downstairs from the Montague Library, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. For more information, call the library at 231-893-2675.