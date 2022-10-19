MONTAGUE — The grand opening of the Montague Makerspace in the Montague Library, advertised as “A place where everyone can create!” took place last Saturday. Youngsters, teens, parents and senior citizens were all on hand to look at and try out some of the items being presented.
Kristina Baas, head of the Friends of the Montague Library Makerspace Committee, and Kelly Markley, also a member of Friends of the Montague Library, were kept busy explaining how things operated and helping people at the different displays.
This place started with an idea from former Montague librarian Heidi Gatzke, who shared it with the Friends group. They were on-board and sent a grant request to the Muskegon Community Foundation White Lake Fund. The plan was approved and they were awarded a grant of $10,000. A public appeal was made to match that amount and local businesses and interested people met the challenge.
With the funding, Baas said, “A wall (of the former used book store) was removed, additional electrical circuits were added and equipment, furniture and supplies were purchased.”
Some of the equipment includes a basic pin-on button maker, a Cricut cutter, a sewing machine and more complicated 3-D printers. The two printers, a small Toybox model and a larger Dremel unit, ranged in cost from $300 to over $2,000.
For those who enjoy traditional arts and crafts, there are supplies and tools here to use. Yarn is on hand for creating wearable or decorative items. With Legos and Play-Doh, temporary creations can be enjoyed, then the materials returned to storage for others to use.
The Dremel was producing small toy dragons and caterpillars with moving joints that appeared to be ‘snapped together’ but were completed in a single 3-D printer operation. Pumpkins and witch hats were among items made on the smaller unit.
What attracted the most attention for all visitors was the Code and Go Mouse Set made by Learning Resources. Here, a route for the mice was laid out on the table in green plastic tiles. People were taught to push buttons on the mouse’s back to tell it how many tiles to traverse and what directions to turn to get to a piece of “cheese”. According to the manufacturer, “This provides the perfect hands-on introduction to coding concepts.”
Friends member, Betty Mayberry from Grand Haven, was not concerned about coding. She was just having some fun watching her mouse stay on course.
There has been interaction between the local schools and those who developed Makerspace to ensure what was being provided here was relevant to today’s learning needs. Coding is now taught in area schools and this will aid students in getting the concept while being entertained. Makerspace has a focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) activities and education.
The meshing gears on the donor wall and on an information sheet symbolize this effort. In machinery, to keep gears working properly, adjustments may have to be made and maintenance is required. As time goes on, things may be modified in the Makerspace to maximize its potential. A learning curve lies ahead.
The Muskegon Area District Library system will oversee the operation of the Montague Makerspace, so anyone in Muskegon County with a library card will be able to use this facility. In the future, training dates for use of the equipment will be announced. For more information, call the library at 231-893-2675.
Those in charge were pleased with the number of people who visited the grand opening of the place where people can learn, create and have fun.