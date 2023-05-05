It’s a natural question many ask themselves during their life: Where did I come from?
Montague man Dan Walsh was curious, too, and what he found fascinated him.
“When I started the family tree, I had no inclinations of what I would find,” Walsh said. “It totally blew my mind. I was not expecting it.”
Walsh was able to trace his ancestry all the way back to the 1620 arrival of the Mayflower at Plymouth Rock, the second permanent English colony in the United States. As a result, he was recently inducted into the Society of Mayflower Descendants, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit reserved for those who can prove they are descended from someone who came over on the famed ship.
“It’s a special club,” Walsh said. “It’s kind of like belonging to the millionaire club.”
The Michigan chapter is one of the oldest of the Mayflower Society groups, despite the state’s relative lack of proximity to Plymouth. The state’s chapter was launched in 1901, only four years after the original four chapters — New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania — came together to found the nationwide General Society of Mayflower Descendants. According to its website, the Michigan chapter has provided many firsts to the nationwide society, including the first time the national group met outside Plymouth or New York City, the first female governor-general and the first to open the society to junior members (children of adult members). Today, the Michigan chapter has over 1,000 members. According to the state society’s current governor-general, Craig Rich, interest in family lineage has been growing and it’s resulted in more activity for the Mayflower Society.
“I think a lot of that happened during the COVID years,” Rich said. “With the growth of DNA testing, I think everything’s coming together for lineage societies. I’m the immediate past president for the Michigan Sons of the American Revolution. I have a friend who wants me to join the Civil War group because I have a great-great-grandfather who fought for the North. The information out there is so good that people have a better chance than ever of joining a lineage society if they’re interested and they put a little work in.”
Walsh discovered his ancestry, which goes through his father’s side of the family, almost by accident. When he first dove into the process through Ancestry.com, he was really looking for information about his mother’s side. Walsh said he knew going in that his father’s ancestors had been in America for generations, so his hope was he would dig up more about his mother’s parents. He said his maternal grandfather was an Ellis Island immigrant from Hungary and his maternal grandmother came over from Germany. However, he wasn’t able to find much else.
“Her side of the family, pretty much, was dead ends,” Walsh said. “They came over in the early 1900s, (my mother’s) mom’s side, and all the documents are in German. My grandparent from Hungary, I just couldn’t find anything (about him) past the second generation.
“My dad’s side, I thought, was boring because it was all in the U.S., but that turned out to be the coolest part.”
His curiosity was piqued when he noticed after a few generations back that some of his family’s writings mentioned the Mayflower, so Walsh dug deeper. Before his family moved to the Midwest a few generations ago, Walsh’s paternal ancestors all came from New England, and he said that anyone with ancestors from New England has a decent chance of being able to trace their lineage to the Mayflower.
Sure enough, Walsh was able to uncover that he is directly descended from one of the Plymouth colony’s earliest governors, William Bradford. Bradford was the second governor of the colony, taking over after original governor John Carver passed away just months after the colony was established. He remained governor from 1621 until 1632 and returned to the post four more times afterward before his 1657 death.
Walsh said that, in fact, he can trace his family to 18 different people who were on the Mayflower, which is not uncommon for society members. In the early years of the colony, there simply weren’t that many people — it did not help that many of those who came over on the Mayflower died either on the voyage or soon after arriving in America — so intermarriage was a regular sight.
As you might expect given his Mayflower lineage, Walsh said he was able to find connections to many celebrities and American historical figures. He said he is distantly related to several American presidents, Alec Baldwin, Dick Van Dyke, Julia Child, Taylor Swift and any number of others.
Joining the society is not always as simple as plugging your name into an ancestry site, though.
“Basically what they have to do is prove they’re related (to a Mayflower passenger),” said Larry Hewartson, a member of the state society’s board. “No one comes in because they think they’re related. You have to prove ancestors going back. You can do that yourself six or eight (generations) back, but you get help from the general society, too.”
Once Walsh determined there was a good chance he was a Mayflower descendant, he had to find documentation supporting it, as the society requires. The general society maintains what’s called the Silver Books Project, which contains the roster of immediate Mayflower descendants through six generations. That helps make it easier to connect the final dots when prospective members come calling. The society, Hewartson said, will help with research materials for those who are able to determine their ancestry.
“You have to verify by lineage, birth certificates, death certificates, and you have to tie each generation back to 1600,” Walsh said. “From five generations back to you, you have to do the homework.”
Those whose family has already established a link to the Mayflower have it slightly easier; Hewartson himself said a cousin of his was once governor-general of the Michigan chapter, so all he had to do was find documentation supporting his relationship to his grandparents to secure membership.
The society offers several benefits to its members, including scholarship opportunities. The Michigan chapter presents three scholarships totaling $6,000 each year to the best essays they receive on the topic of the applicant’s Mayflower ancestor. The state society also meets twice each year to connect members with their extended family. Hewartson said the group meets in November at East Lansing’s Kellogg Convention Center and in May at the Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth, adding that the meet-ups draw somewhere between 100 and 200 people.
“When you go to these meetings, you meet a lot of cousins you don’t know,” Hewartson said. “It’s kind of fun to get back that way.”
The group doesn’t undertake much in the way of projects, Rich said; it’s more about appreciation for the past and how far America has come in the over 400 years since the Mayflower landed at Plymouth.
“A lot of it is a sense of accomplishment and pride that, number one, you did the work (to prove your relation) and, number two, you’re from a family that has a history,” Rich said. “It’s more celebrating our history through getting together a couple times a year, much like it would be for any other group of people who descend from a certain group.”
Hewartson and Rich both invite anyone who is interested and thinks they might have descended from the Mayflower to visit the state society’s website, michmayflower.org, which contains documents and links that can get you started digging into your own family past.