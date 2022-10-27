The cities of Montague and Muskegon are two of the 31 Michigan communities that were awarded parts of $105,000 in grants sponsored by the DTE Foundation and administered by theMichigan Department of Natural Resources and nonprofit tree organization ReLeaf Michigan.
A total of 33 tree-planting projects, all in parks or other public spaces, will be undertaken as part of the grants. Muskegon was awarded a $4,000 grant and Montague was given a $3,000 grant. The $4,000 grant was tied for the highest awarded to a single city.
“The DTE Foundation looks forward to seeing how our grants and support come to fruition in our communities through these newly planted trees,” said Lynette Dowler, president of the DTE Energy Foundation. “We’re dedicated to protecting, preserving and expanding our state’s natural resources, and our partners like the DNR and ReLeaf Michigan are integral in this mission.”
Project proposals are solicited annually from eligible partners around the state. The next opportunity to apply is summer 2023.