Montague native Eileen Cockerill celebrated a major birthday Nov. 28, as she and her caregivers at White Lake Assisted Living rang in her 104th.
Cockerill has lived at White Lake Assisted Living since July 2018, said her daughter Becky Schmiedeknecht, who joined Eileen and other family members for the celebration. Up until then, at age 99, she had still lived independently.
Cockerill was feted with a birthday crown and sash, and Schmiedeknecht brought a cake decorated to mark the occasion.
Schmiedeknecht said her mother is in terrific health, physically and mentally, for someone her age.
"It's unbelievable," Schmiedeknecht smiled.
White Lake Assisted Living passed along a wisecrack from Eileen in their Facebook post commemorating the celebration, saying Eileen had told them, "104 doesn't feel any different than 94."