Montague native Jim Evans is heading overseas to Germany this week, hoping to move past what’s likely his most traumatic memory.
Evans is being flown out to Munich for the traditional German celebration of Oktoberfest, one of the most famous festivals in the world, which begins this week. This year’s party will contain at least one somber point, as on Sept. 26, organizers will commemorate the 40th anniversary of a terrorist bombing at the event that killed 13 people, including perpetrator Gundalf Köhler. Over 200 were injured, 68 of them seriously. It’s the second-deadliest terrorist attack on German soil since World War II ended (the infamous attack on Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics resulted in 17 deaths).
Evans was serving in the U.S. Air Force as a construction equipment operator at the time, and he and four of the seven other service members who had taken leave to attend the festival were injured in the attack. Evans’ injury resulted when shrapnel from the blast sliced through his right calf.
“What I was told was the perpetrator had taken an old British armor shell from World War II and put six pounds of C4 in it with some nuts and bolts and set it in a wastepaper basket about 50 feet from the entrance (to Oktoberfest),” Evans said.
The attack took place on a Friday night, and Evans said he couldn’t believe how quickly first responders arrived. Even in his injured state, he took off running after the blast, wary of being caught in a large crowd; eleven people had been trampled to death in a massive crowd at a The Who concert in Cincinnati the previous year and reports of it were fresh in Evans’ mind.
It wasn’t long, though, before he was picked up and put in a taxi to reach the hospital. It was a couple of days until he was back in the company of the people he was with that day, at an American military hospital in Wiesbaden.
Evans added that the attack could have been even worse. It’s believed Köhler was not intending to kill himself in the blast — investigators later found a transmitter in a nearby vehicle — and that the improvised bomb detonated earlier than intended. Köhler took much of the explosion, preventing what would have been more damage to bystanders. (There have been questions in Germany over the years about whether Köhler, who had associations with a neo-Nazi group, acted alone or was part of a larger plot, but nothing to confirm or disprove such suspicions has ever been uncovered.)
Fortunately for Evans, he was able to make a full recovery and later finish his service, but he said one of his compatriots suffered major injuries that cost her half of her right foot as well as her left leg below the knee. While hospitalized for his injury, Evans later met a married couple who he said appeared to have undergone several surgeries to help heal their injuries.
“Physically, yeah, I’m alright,” Evans said. “It’s not something you have happen to you and forget. it’s kind of seared in the memory.”
The attack occurred in 1980, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the festival was canceled the past two years, so the anniversary was not commemorated on schedule. Evans has been in communication with Oktoberfest organizers for over a year as they planned this commemoration. When he told organizers he would love to come but could not afford to travel there, he was told expenses would be covered.
For 40 years, Evans did not seek out information about the attack, preferring to leave it in the past. He found that even easier to do when he “sold everything” after leaving his position with the phone company and moved to Alaska for a dozen years; he called it “a beautiful state”.
However, during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, he happened upon a documentary that involved an Israeli capture of Nazi higher-up Adolf Eichmann in 1960 — 15 years after World War II ended. Recalling Köhler’s involvement with that ideology, Evans was, at last, inspired to contact the Munich government about his experience, beginning with a call to Sen. Gary Peters’ office and leading to discussions with the Munich government, and ultimately to this week’s voyage to Germany.
“It’s been my goal to get back over there,” Evans said. “I’ll be going over for about a week, experiencing the city and stuff like that. I’m hoping to put some demons to bed, possibly, and enjoy it.”
Other survivors of the attack will be there as well, of course, but Evans has been told he was the only American to get in touch.
“They think there’s about 100 people left still alive that were injured,” Evans said. “I’m not sure how many of them will be at this get-together....Everyone else (organizers have) talked to has been German-speaking, and I was the first one who was American and spoke English. I don’t know if (they were) hoping for a different perspective, being from a different country.”
Evans said he hopes to see and reconnect with the people he was with that day if they are still living. He lost touch with them after his service ended. One activity Evans is less enthused about is the invitation to deliver public remarks at the event; he’s not experienced with public speaking and said he’s still mulling that over.
Most of all, Evans is looking forward to meeting other people who shared the traumatic experience with him and hearing their stories.
“It’ll be kind of interesting to meet other people there who were involved in it,” Evans said. “Getting a chance to talk to them and see what their lives have been like since then. There were people injured much worse than what I was. I was pretty fortunate just to get hit by a piece of a screw. Not that that’s a good thing, but compared to what a lot of other people went through, I’m very fortunate that’s all that happened.”