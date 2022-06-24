Dr. Brian Hanna is a general surgeon who graduated from Montague High School in 1982 and has recently made Chief of Staff at MidMichigan Hospital in Alpena. Brian’s parents are Carole Hanna and the late John Hanna. His sisters are Suzanne and Kathleen, who both live in Montague.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.