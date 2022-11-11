Veterans Day was Friday, and that gave Montague graduate Don Lundquist a chance to reflect on his own military career.
Lundquist was, he said, the first Wildcat alum to ever enlist in the Naval Academy, doing so in 1958 after graduating #2 in his class. That wasn’t, however, his first choice. Lundquist first tried to get into the Air Force Academy because he wanted to fly planes. After at first being accepted — he claims to have been the academy’s top choice among students from Michigan — Lundquist was told the day before his high school graduation that the acceptance was rescinded because he had not scored highly enough on a vision test.
“They didn’t think I saw the color the way they wanted,” Lundquist said. “The Navy was a little bit more lax on that. The Air Force guys say, ‘You need 5,000 feet of runway to land,’ but I had aircraft carriers to land on. I only need 500, and they can move.”
After graduating from Annapolis in 1962, Lundquist fulfilled his dream and embarked on a Naval flying career. Mere months after graduating, he found himself in a pressure cooker situation when he was assigned to fly over Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis that fall. He continued to be involved in surveillance over the North Atlantic Ocean and was stationed elsewhere, including Norway, for over eight years before retiring from military service. He spent his final year as a military flying instructor in Pensacola, Fla.
“I basically taught instrument flying and also how to fly the airways, the highways in the sky,” Lundquist said.
After his military service, which also included a year-plus flying in the Naval Reserves, Lundquist worked at IBM in electronics and engineering. As part of his time at IBM, he worked on submarines, even riding in one as a trial prior to the Navy buying it. Although he certainly could have pursued a career in commercial flying, such a thing did not interest him.
“When you’re free and flying on some missions, that’s a different thing,” Lundquist said. “I didn’t want to fly from Washington to New York for a career.”
All these years later, Lundquist still looks back with emotion at his time in the Navy.
“I still tear up at airplanes flying over,” Lundquist said. “I think a lot about that time. At the Vietnam area of the academy, they have a memorial, and I think it was 28 of the (Navy) class of ‘62 that were shot down over Vietnam and didn’t come back. I’m the old guy; we always have a story to tell.”
Despite suffering a stroke this summer, Lundquist recently attended his class’s 60th reunion in Annapolis. He said about 25 percent of the class was there, reasoning it was the last milestone reunion they’d be likely to be able to attend.