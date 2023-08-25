The City of Montague is hosting an alley naming contest and requests the public's help.
The alley is located downtown between Dowling and Spring streets and will be a beautiful lunch spot by day and a newly formed social district by night. Amenities included are colorful tables, chairs, and umbrellas, proximity to downtown businesses, decorative lighting, planters, and wall murals. This updated, fun public space needs a worthy name for future signage. The winning entry will receive $50 to spend at the Montague Farmers Market OR $25 in White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Bucks.
Dust off your thesaurus and email your unique alley name to info@cityofmontague.org or via the website portal at www.cityofmontague.org by Friday, Sept. 29. The winner will be selected by the Downtown Development Authority.