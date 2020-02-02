MONTAGUE — The City of Montague is getting ready for a busy election year with new assignments in the clerk’s office.
It has a new deputy clerk, Kathy “K.P.” Mahoney, who began her duty the end of January. Once Mahoney completes clerk accreditation, she will become the city clerk.
In addition, Mary Jo Semelbauer was brought on to coordinate the Presidential Primary that is scheduled for March 10, 2020. The office of the clerk serves as the official record-keeper for the city and oversees elections and voter registration.
In addition, it manages ordinances and is tasked with maintaining the official city seal, overseeing Freedom of Information Act requests, and keeping cemetery records.
Montague City Manager Jeff Auch said, “This will be a busy election year, so we’re pleased to have both Mrs. Mahoney and Mrs. Semelbauer on our team. They each bring important skills to ensure smooth elections and other administrative functions.”
Auch added, “Ballots for the Presidential Primary have already been sent out to voters in the military and those living overseas. The City of Montague is also expecting a larger Absentee Voter (AV) pool than previously, due to the change in state election law that allows for no-reason AV.”
Semelbauer is a retired deputy clerk from White River Township. She has the necessary training and accreditation to run an election in the State of Michigan.
Mahoney has a strong background in public policy and public administration at the local, state, and federal levels. She has been a deputy registrar, elections monitor, and most recently served as an alternate on the Muskegon County Board of Canvassers.
She was sworn-in by acting clerk Steve Coverly, who is the city zoning administrator. Her husband, Kenneth Mahoney, held her late mother’s Bible from 1948 as Mahoney accepted the oath of office.
Mahoney said, “It was significant to both have my husband join me in the ceremony and to ensure my mom’s presence. Voting was an important aspect of her life and I have always valued my franchise.” Mahoney added, “I look forward to the administration of the duties in the clerk’s office, and to work on behalf of the citizens of Montague.”