Montague resident Frits Kwant, 82, came to kayaking later in life than most, but it's become his passion, so much so that he's built several kayaks of his own.
His latest project, a kayak designed for fishing, is set to be christened soon on a scheduled family trip to the over 6,500-acre Reed Ranch in Fairview, in Oscoda County, where the Kwants have been going for decades. Frits planned to christen his kayak here in White Lake, but wasn't able to complete it in time to do so.
"I wanted to make sure the paint and varnish was hardened and dry," Kwant said. "We'll keep it drying a couple more days."
Kwant didn't start kayaking until 27 years ago, in his mid-50s. While on a hiking trip at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore along Lake Superior, he saw some kayaks touring nearby cliffs, and he knew instantly that he had to get on the lake with one himself.
After purchasing a couple of kayaks in succession and not being totally satisfied with them, Kwant decided he'd simply build one of his own. He doesn't consider himself an accomplished woodworker, but he picked up some skills over the years as a special education teacher at Grand Rapids Public Schools. He became confident enough in his ability that he felt comfortable teaching students woodworking himself using hand tools when budget cuts kept him from bringing students to wood shop classes any longer.
"Many people think (building kayaks) requires real craftsmanship and creativity, but it just takes persistence and patience," Kwant said. "Eventually, anybody can do it."
Prior to his fishing kayak project, Kwant had since built three more kayaks, all of them for sea kayaking. He's devoted enough to the sport that he has been a member of kayaking organizations such as the West Michigan Coastal Kayaker's Association, where he's served as treasurer in the past.
Kwant has taken his watercraft on several voyages, many of them in Lake Superior and Lake Michigan but also to far-flung destinations such as the Florida Keys. Most of his voyages have lasted a week to 10 days, but he's also circumnavigated Lake Nipigon, the largest lake entirely within Ontario, which is adjacent to - and eventually flows into - Lake Superior. That trip, he said, took four weeks.
Frits said he always keeps a sea kayak on the beach near his White River Township home on the water, so it's ready whenever the mood strikes.
"He belongs to a number of associations of kayak enthusiasts," Frits' brother Clare said. "I'm just an admirer. I have my own cheap kayak...He's done it for many years. I think this is a culmination of his work.
"I was just totally impressed with what it looked like completed."
Frits has been working on this particular kayak on and off for the better part of a decade. The project got sidetracked a couple of times. For a couple of years, he temporarily shelved the project as he and wife Clarice temporarily moved in with their daughter as she dealt with health problems. A year after getting back home, he temporarily lost the motivation to complete the project and even contemplated handing his work to that point over to someone who wanted to finish it themselves.
However, Kwant eventually got motivated to finish his kayak, and now it's finally been completed.
"This past winter, late last fall, I got motivated again to give it another shot," Kwant said. "I'm glad I did. I think it turned out really nice."
There are differences in construction from a sea kayak to a fishing kayak, differences that made this one his most taxing project yet despite the fact that it's smaller than his sea kayaks, which measure 17 feet long.
"It turned out to be a bear of a project, much more involved than I expected," Frits said. "I didn't think the plans were as detailed as they should have been and I ran into a couple snags...I didn't think it was ever going to happen.
"I had to customize it for my purposes. I added a half-dozen hatches that allow me access to the compartments below, along with devices to store your paddle on the side of the boat, rod holders, foot pegs, that sort of thing."
Other differences in this kayak's construction included drilling small holes in the bottom to help water flow out when it gets into the kayak, as opposed to sea kayaks, which are built with bulkheads so that contain water if it gets into the boat. Kwant jokingly noted that it's "traumatic" to drill holes into your own boat, as one slip-up could ruin the entire thing.
Kwant also added at least one creature comfort to his fishing kayak, finding what he called an "interesting seat" at a Cabela's store and devising a way to attach it to the boat using a Yakima roof rack. It's so comfortable, he said, it's like sitting in a La-Z-Boy chair while fishing.
Now that he can fish in his favorite type of craft, there seems no limit for Frits Kwant - as long as the fish bite.
"I'm very eager to try it out and see how it performs and see if I catch any more fish than in another boat," Kwant said with a chuckle.