MONTAGUE — It's common these days for environmentalists to extol the virtues of planting trees. After all, as the ancient Chinese proverb states, the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago; the second-best time is today.
Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, headquartered in Copemish in northwest Michigan, takes that proverb to heart, and White River Township resident Dave Frederick buys into its mission. That's why he spent last Friday, along with some young volunteers, planting two sequoia trees at White Lake United Methodist Church in Montague.
"They're not only replanting out there, up in their facility up in Copemish, but they are propagating all these trees," Frederick said. "If you went up and saw it, you would be amazed at how many trees they're growing up there."
These aren't merely sequoias, though; they are cloned sequoias using 'champion' sequoia trees. Champion trees, in the field's parlance, are the largest known specimen of their species. Michigan's champion sequoia tree is located in Manistee, and Frederick's AATA contact, propagator Jesse Ketchum, said that tree is the source of several of the trees donated to Montague.
Other sourced trees include one known as the Stagg Tree - the fifth-largest tree in the world according to the Los Angeles Times - and the Waterfall Tree, both in the Sierra Nevada mountain range. The latter died in a 2020 wildfire, but offspring seeds have been planted at the same site.
"To clone them, you gather pieces of living tissue from the ends of the branches," David Milarch, AATA co-founder, said. "You take six to eight-inch long chunks from the end of the branches, which in some cases can be 300 feet (tall). They overnight them back to our lab in Copemish. They tell us we're the only people in the world who have cloned them."
Collecting the material necessary to clone the trees is a daunting process. A group of climbers, Ketchum included, takes on the responsibility, and the organization has volunteers in California that do so as well.
"I've climbed the Manistee sequoia at the very top," Ketchum said. "It's an adrenaline rush, for sure. "We have to get to the very top to collect the newest (materials). That allows us to clone the trees better."
Milarch claims to have had a near-death experience in 1991 while suffering from kidney and liver failure in which his consciousness actually left his body, but he was told his work was not done on Earth; he is the titular Man Who Planted Trees in a 2012 book by longtime New York Times reporter Jim Robbins.
Shortly thereafter, he awoke in the middle of the night and wrote a lengthy outline for what became the AATA, but he's said he remembers none of it and named his organization for the archangel he believes used him as a vessel.
Milarch seeked out sequoias and redwoods as one of the main targets of the AATA because, he said, they suck in more carbon dioxide than other trees. That quality, along with the longevity of the aforementioned 'champion trees' - his organization has cloned sequoias that are thousands of years old - provide hope of reversing climate change.
"If you want to make a serious effort to stop climate change, plant sequoias and redwoods," Milarch said. "Most trees in Michigan don't live to be 200 or 300 years old; these live to be 2,000 years old."
Seqouias and redwoods, which are native only to California, are also prized for their resistance to insects, rot and fire, which account for their longevity. As a result, a huge percentage of them - somewhere around 90% according to various sources - were cut down between the 1850s and 1960s. They're now a legally protected tree species.
Through his AATA volunteering, Frederick was able to procure 15 sequoias to plant in Montague, the last two of which he put in the soil at White Lake UMC. He worked with city manager Jeff Auch to determine good locations for the trees.
Frederick said one was planted at Medbery Park, a few near the Montague Area Childhood Center, a few more at Maple Grove Park, a few more at the Montague cemetery, and still others in a sheltered area near Montague Foods on the Hart-Montague Bike Trail. He hopes to plant more this fall in White River Township and said he's had productive preliminary conversations with members of the planning commission about doing so.
"The children helped plant those too," Frederick said of his young volunteers. "Part of this is not just planting the trees, but also educating the children on the important roles trees play."
Indeed, Frederick took time during the process of planting - which included mixing different soils together to give the sequoias ample nutrition - to discuss how important trees are with his volunteers.
The trees' locations were chosen for biological reasons, of course, but also for pragmatic ones; Frederick said young sequoias need a lot of attention to grow, and planting them in easily accessible places enables people to give that to the trees. Frederick himself tends to the tree in Medbery Park, which is near his home; he joked he is pleased whenever it rains because that means he doesn't need to give the tree water himself. Other volunteers help tend to the remaining sequoias as they grow.
Milarch said the AATA provides trees worldwide - trees have been planted in England and Wales in addition to the U.S. - and there is demand for more, but as a nonprofit the group is dependent on donations. The group also hosts what is called "tree school," where it teaches kids fourth-grade age and up how to go about doing what the AATA does and gives them seeds to plant.
"The army we need to mobilize to reverse climate change is the world's children," Milarch said. "We're propagating the propagators. That's one of our areas of effort."