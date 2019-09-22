MONTAGUE – This school year FFA students will not only be traveling across the country, but also across the world.
Two separate field trips were approved by the Montague Area Public Schools’ board on Monday, Sept. 9.
In October, high school teacher Carson Letot will be taking a select group of juniors in the Montague FFA Chapter to tour several colleges on the east coast. These colleges include: Cornell, Harvard, Brown, Dartmouth and MIT.
Letot, who has a masters degree from Cornell, did a similar trip last year with six of his students. On that trip the FFA students toured Yale, Columbia, Cornell, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania and Penn State University.
“I was junior heavy for a reason, because I think by the time they’re seniors most of them have it kind of already figured out where they’re going to apply by this time of year. [...] Where as I think that junior class are typically the age that they’re still kind of figuring out, getting some first exposure, and I think selfishly I like the idea of being that person that’s kind of guiding them at first,” said Letot.
“I went to community college for a year, Michigan State for eight years, and then did graduate school at Cornell for a year.”
He said he has a different perspective on what is possible for students when they are applying to colleges.
Some students may think attending an Ivy League school would be unaffordable, but that isn’t necessarily the case.
“Kids in Montague who are middle-class or upper-middle-class when compared to the average kids at those schools are considered poor. They’re considered at a lower economic status, because a lot of those kids are going to the schools are extremely wealthy,” said Letot.
“That’s not to say we don’t have wealthy kids here, but that’s (Ivy League) a step up more [sic]. So there tends to be a lot of financial aid available, like a lot of financial aid, because those kids are considered very poor.”
Letot said his former Cornell roommate had 70-percent of his tuition covered with financial aid.
A student of his last year determined that tuition at Princeton, with financial aid, would be about the same to attend Grand Valley State University.
The east coast college tour will take place over four days, and is a road trip.
Letot will also be taking students for two weeks to the Central American country of Belize in March. The students will be leaving March 28 and returning on April 11. For a portion of this trip the students will be on their Spring Break.
Letot said the idea for the trip was inspired by a trip he took to Malaysia as part of the Fulbright Program. The program is meant to facilitate intercultural exchange and relationships with other countries. It is one of the most prestigious and competitive fellowships in the country.
“It is inspired by a Fulbright trip that I took last summer to Malaysia, and it was a month-long immersion trip with five other teachers and six students at universities that were going to be teachers,” said Letot.
“When we got over there we met up with 10 Malaysian college students studying to be agriculture teachers.”
He said every student in Malaysia takes agriculture classes, and that Belize is similar. Letot said he is working with a professor from Penn State University that he met in Malaysia to plan this trip.
“He and I talked, and identified Belize as being a country that might be a good place to start with,” said Letot.
He said a place like Belize is a little more accessible for these students, and more affordable since it is located in Central America.
“As far a making it affordable I figured you should probably stay in this hemisphere and maybe a little closer. Belize takes American currency. Most people in Belize speak English,” said Letot.
The main focus Letot said will be on food science, and to see how people in Belize grow and process food. He also wants to encourage them to make pen pals, and to begin writing students in Belize prior to going on the trip.
Letot plans on doing a service project with his students while they are there. One project he is mulling over is to remediate some non-native species in an area they are visiting.
The Belize trip will take fundraising and sponsorships. Letot said he is hoping to connect with some local Muskegon and Oceana County businesses to help with funding the trip.