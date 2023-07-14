MONTAGUE — The Montague Board of Education discussed the special election that is to happen to renew the operating millage during their meeting Monday. The special election will be taking place Nov. 7 of this year and will provide the district with critical funds.
“The operating millage was last renewed in 2014 and it levied 18 operating mills on non-homestead property,” said Montague superintendent Jeffrey Johnson. “This millage is not levied on primary residence. This provides approximately $3 million in revenue annually. Without this millage, the district would not really be able to continue to operate.”
One of the larger topics of conversation on Monday’s meeting agenda was the bid process for the new gymnasium addition to Montague High School.
“We have a bid day for our contractors,” Johnson said. “We work with WinBerg Construction, they’re the construction management partner here for the team. They put out notifications to a number of different engineers, individuals, and we put it on different websites to let people know that there would be a bid process coming up.”
After inviting different contractors to the current gym so they could view the space they would be working with and the blueprints, each contractor submitted their bid.
“We went through all of those components,” said Johnson. “Myself, Stacey Brown, the finance director, Tom Cederquist, the facilities director, the three of us as district representatives, along with WinBerg Construction and Tower Pinkster architects, we sat down and we interviewed every low-bid contractor to make sure they understood the full scope and sequence in the work to make sure that the number made sense. Then we agreed that this is what we’re looking to have done.”
Since the multimillion dollar project is large, it requires a variety of workers in different specializations, which made the bid process require more attention.
“There are actually 23 different bid categories that take place on that,” Johnson said. “There’s everything from site workers, asphalt, paving concrete, general trades, a wide variety of different components, but that all went together and is what I presented to the board.”
The new gymnasium is considered an addition to the current gym, which will then become a secondary or backup gym for classes.
“It will have a performance gym with an indoor track around the top of it,” said Johnson. “You will actually enter the gymnasium from the top level and walk down into the bleachers. It will also have a fitness and weight room located on the bottom floor as well, along with team rooms for the competitive teams, a training room, an official room with a concession stand, and of course bathrooms as well.”
The school plans to break ground on the new gymnasium addition Monday, July 17.
“It’s exciting times for the district as we continue to move forward into another school year,” Johnson said. “We appreciate the community support and the many things that we do for the students, parents and community members here in the district.”