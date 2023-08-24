Montague Area Public Schools will have its first school resource officer (SRO) this school year with the appointment of Brandon Tenhove to the position.
Tenhove has been a Montague police officer since 2020 and said his community focus makes him a good fit for the new position.
"I think that's something I've always liked to do, to help wherever needed and where I can," Tenhove said. "I'm not saying any of the other officers would be bad at it, but with my personality, this is where I best fit."
Tenhove's appointment was made possible by a Michigan State Police grant, said superintendent Jeffrey Johnson. That funded half of Tenhove's SRO salary, and state grants funded much of the remainder. (Shelby Public Schools also appointed a first-time SRO this year using the same grant.)
Johnson said while the district has long had a relationship with the Montague police department, having a dedicated SRO will be of further benefit to students and staff. Tenhove will have an office at Montague High School and will be a presence at each school in the district.
"It helps us make sure that we're not just meeting safety requirements, but looking out for the kids and the community," Johnson said. "The SRO will be able to help us be more concise in that work and help with safety drills and safety scenarios."
Both Johnson and Tenhove stressed the importance of an SRO building relationships with kids in the schools. The goal is Tenhove being able to identify and help solve problems in the district before they become harder to deal with.
"Being in the school, I'll have more of an opportunity to build those relationships, to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and kids," Tenhove said. "On the road, we're just going from call to call and you don't have as much opportunity to do that."
Tenhove said he will be in contact with SRO's at other schools in the county to help learn the ins and outs of the job, and that he would borrow a little bit from each of them in order to build his own style in the position.
"This is a good opportunity, especially when these kids are going to be getting out of school and being in our community, to build the relationship between our future community members," Tenhove said. "This is the first step in building that bridge."