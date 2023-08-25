MONTAGUE — Montague Area Public Schools introduced their new RRO Elementary School principal, Sandra Lundquist, during its board meeting Monday, Aug. 14. New to the White Lake community, Lundquist looks forward to starting the school year and meeting the elementary students.
“I’m looking forward to building relationships with students, staff and parents, all in an effort to help students be successful,” Lundquist said.
Lundquist has extensive knowledge and experience in education and administration, which the Montague Board of Education believes will make her a good fit for the position.
“I have a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska and I have two masters degrees, both from Doane University,” said Lundquist. “The first one is in curriculum and instruction, the second is in educational leadership. I have a teaching background that encompasses about 20 years. I was recently an elementary school principal in Kalamazoo Public Schools at King-Westwood for eight years.”
The relationship with students, parents and staff is vital to Lundquist. She looks forward to building the foundations of these relationships and watching them grow in the future.
“My favorite part is seeing the kids everyday, but also helping teachers be successful,” Lundquist said. “I think one of the most important things that I do as an administrator is help remove those barriers that are preventing students from being the best that they can be. Sometimes that means more help toward families, sometimes it’s just helping the teacher. It depends on what that barrier is. But I find that’s probably one of the most important things I do. All of that goes hand in hand with building strong relationships.”
Lundquist anticipates learning more about the Montague community and growing her Montague Wildcat spirit.
“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity of getting to know people and building those relationships,” said Lundquist. “I’m in a place where I still feel like I have a lot to learn, but I also feel like I have a lot to contribute. I’m sure it’s going to be a fabulous year.”