MONTAGUE — Following the retirement of Jon Rockwood, Montague Public Schools confirmed the hire of a new technology director during Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
Steve Denniston previously worked at Mona Shores for 16 years and Ravenna for three years. He has spent the last seven years in the Montague school district and accepted the role of technology director with enthusiasm.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge that the position brings and providing the best service I can provide,” Denniston said. “I’m also really interested in helping our staff and students really learn how to integrate the technology into the classroom lessons and assignments that they’re doing. Showing different ways that technology can make what they do better. I tend to be stronger in the area of integrations and classroom use of technology than I am in the technical side of it.”
With his rich background of technology and familiarity with the Montague school district, Denniston and board members are confident he will be an asset to the community.
“My job is to primarily oversee the support of all the devices in the district,” said Denniston. “For example, the desktop computers, the Chromebooks, the projectors, the website. Basically any kind of technology in the district, I’m responsible to ensure that it’s working properly and ready to use at a moment’s notice.”
Denniston enjoys the fulfillment his job brings to his life and enjoys surrounding himself with good quality co-workers.
“I love being in Montague with the size of the school and the people here are fantastic to work with,” Denniston said. “Previously I was retired. My wife had passed away and I thought I needed to be at home to help my daughters work through that. I would get lonely not talking to adults. Then Jon Rockwood called me about the tech positions. I started part-time and was working 20 hours. That became 30 hours, and now I’m full time.”
With updated technology and the positive potential it holds in the classroom, Denniston looks forward to collaborating with teachers and advancing the technology in Montague Schools.
“I love working here,” said Denniston. “One thing that really helps is the Technology and Security Enhancement Millage that passed in Muskegon County. That has helped us tremendously in terms of having equipment that’s up to date and reliable. It’s allowed us to introduce new resources to help with the learning process. I’m very thankful for that. Without it, my job would be tough.”