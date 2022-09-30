Montague senior Silas Jancek has a dream — to honor Montague alumni who have served in the military by creating a Veterans Wall that will be displayed at the school. And he’s spent close to a year now putting that dream into action.
Jancek, with help from the school’s FFA advisor Kate Feuerstein, has launched a nonprofit organization called Frontline Guardians with the goal of creating this wall. The proposed wall, he said, will be about 26 feet long and 10 feet tall and will be displayed in the school’s crescent room across from the high school auditorium’s doors. Nameplates and plaques are in the works so that each Montague veteran gets a spot in the display, and the wall will have a section for each branch of the military. There’s also a large mural planned, for which Jancek is getting help from FFA aide Sherri Lemmen.
The plan is to unveil the wall on Veterans Day this year.
The dream began in the summer of 2021 when Feuerstein saw Jancek, who’s on the Wildcats’ football and track teams, riding his bike to the track to work out. The two got to talking about Jancek’s future and what he was passionate about.
“He immediately went to the armed forces, veterans and those currently serving,” Feuerstein said.
Jancek has some family experience with the military, of course — his brothers Jake and Clay have attended the Naval Academy. Jake just graduated last spring and Clay is in his junior year. However, Silas said as far as he’s aware no other immediate family members have served. For him, it was less about any family connection than about the trophies.
An athlete himself, Jancek is very aware of the plentiful trophies around the high school celebrating past sports triumphs; the school has various honors displayed from other extracurricular activities as well. The way he saw it, if the school could honor those things, they should honor those who serve the country as well.
“We honor so many things — sports, DECA, FFA — but we’re not honoring those who in some cases pay the ultimate sacrifice so we can do those things,” Feuerstein said.
Jancek teamed up with the local VFW chapter last year and joined them in the White Lake Christmas parade. He presented his plan to the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club earlier this year as well, and is leaving no stone unturned to make his project come to life.
“We’re trying to make sure the wall happens perfectly,” Jancek said.
He’s now in the process of collecting names of those Montague alumni who have served; so far he’s only used Facebook, but he’s already collected 50 to 60 names according to Feuerstein.
Jancek has also gotten backing from HarborLight Credit Union in the form of an account that, once the nonprofit has physical paperwork it can present (Frontline Guardians was originally registered online), can accept donations from citizens interested in helping with the wall. Feuerstein said the ultimate cost for the wall when completed will be $5,200, which Montague schools will pay up front and donations will hopefully reimburse.
Jancek and Feuerstein are getting the word out for any local people who know a Montague High School alum who served, whether it be family or friends. A form is available to fill out at https://forms.gle/MScrFkGrdXpbHknR8 and can also be found by searching ‘Montague veterans wall’ on Facebook. People can also contact Jancek or Feuerstein directly by emailing silasjancek@gmail.com or calling Feuerstein’s classroom at 231-981-4530.
Feuerstein added that she and Jancek are optimistic that with help from the VFW, they can also find veteran alumni who do not have social media pages.
“I’m personally glad it’s moving forward and blessed that there’s so much backing for it,” Jancek said. “I feel really blessed that I’m able to do that and that I have so many people helping me with it.”
The organizational skills Jancek is acquiring through this process, Feuerstein said, will benefit him well after he has left the high school and, hopefully, management of Frontline Guardians has been passed on to future Wildcats.
“One line in the FFA motto is ‘Learning by doing,’” Feuerstein said. “Silas learned to start a nonprofit by doing it. He learned about presenting that nonprofit by doing. He met with graphic design professionals to come up with a plan. Those are skills that will benefit Silas. It will give him a tie to the school that has a special place in his heart.
“There’s not too many high school students in the area who will make eye contact with the teacher they’re trying to avoid and take the initiative to do those things. Silas was presented to the Rotary and has shared his vision with White Lake businesses. As an FFA advisor, I’m proud of the community and proud of Silas and glad Montague Area Public Schools is supporting us in this endeavor.”