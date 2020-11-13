MONTAGUE – With the idea in mind to do something good for others during these unpredicted times, two fifth-graders at Oehrli Elementary School in Montague decided to do a COVID-friendly fundraiser to raise money for a local charity.
Fifth -raders Myleigh Wright, along with mom Jennifer Diamond, and Breannin Jacobs, along with stepmom Lorraine Jacobs, thought of the idea to do something that benefits others without expecting anything in return. Both parents thought it would be a great learning experience and the girls were beyond excited with the idea.
A couple weeks of planning and configuring details later, it was decided that the safest way to do a fundraiser during the pandemic would be to do a pop can drive. With the help of all of the people who donated their cans as well as Montague Foods allowing the two girls a designated time to return them all at once, the girls were able to present their Principal, Jeff Henderson, a monetary donation of $350.
It was decided that the money will be donated to The Giving Tree of White Lake, a charity that provides food for a Christmas meal and gifts to families in need who live in Montague and Whitehall school districts. Wright and Jacobs were presented with certificates recognizing their generosity and hard work in raising money to donate to a local charity.