MONTAGUE — Beside the large wooden dais desk filled by the city council members and in front of mounted flags, the city of Montague welcomed and swore in their newest police chief, Richard Johnson III, on Monday evening at the latest city council meeting. Chief Johnson was sworn in as a part-time officer for Montague July 27, 1999 and became a full-time officer March 9, 2005. On July 30 of this year, he became the interim police chief, replacing retiring Chief Robert Rought. Johnson was sworn in under oath to support the city of Montague and the state of Michigan, to ensure the quality and safety of Montague’s residents. After taking oath, Johnson was given his new badge and congratulated by the council on his newest position as police chief.
After the swearing in ceremony for Chief Johnson, the council discussed the agenda items for Monday’s meeting, including the updates on the Montague social district permit for Sawyer’s Brewing Company, the 4th of July fireworks predicament, and the Wilcox St. and bike trail projects. The main project the council and city manager discussed for Wilcox St. would be the repaving process from Old Channel Trail to Cook St. The bike trail project would consist of a paved trail that would span from Stanton Blvd. to the trestle bridge, and would also form where it would then connect to this trail, leading behind the campground, and onto Dowling St. Before these changes are made for Wilcox St. and the bike trail, the council would have to approve budget amendments for these projects next month. The city and engineers will work on final designs of the repaving and trail through paperwork to submit to the state. If approved, these projects will occur in the late summer or early fall of next year.
A local representative from a recently formed group, the White Lake Fireworks Committee, brought attention to the council that further fireworks discussions are being debated over the recent issues with forming a plan for the 4th of July. Cost-wise, it was stated that fireworks may cost between $15,000 to $20,000, and that the council may need to put forth some of that money for the fireworks display. While pollution from fireworks caused to the lake and surrounding wildlife has not yet been considered by the committee, it was suggested that the committee would consider talking about other options. The council discussed updates and questions members raised regarding the 2023 Independence Day celebration, but will be discussed in more detail at the next meeting Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
The council also stated that the Montague Plan website is active, and that Montague residents are encouraged to fill out the survey at www.montagueplan.com. Physical copies of the survey are also available at City Hall.