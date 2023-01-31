Montague teacher Jacquie Wood received one of the highest honors of her 42-year teaching career last weekend when she was presented with the state Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) elementary school teacher of the year. Wood, who teaches music at both Oehrli Elementary School and the Montague Area Childhood Center, was presented the award at a banquet in Kalamazoo.
Wood has repeatedly won district and regional VFW awards, but this was the first year she has won the statewide honor.
"It was a humbling pleasure to receive an award from the people I seek to honor in my concerts and classrooms," Wood said. "It was a little overwhelming. They announce you as Teacher of the Year for elementary school and you're escorted in by the honor guard. It was very formal. They had a reception beforehand where they introduced us. It was just amazing."
The state VFW website said the award is given annually to the teacher who "teaches citizenship and education topics, and promotes America’s history, traditions, and institutions". There is one award given at each level statewide - elementary, middle and high schools.
Wood certainly fits the award's description; in addition to what she does in the classroom, she puts on an annual veterans appreciation concert at the high school that includes a guest veteran speaker.
Wood comes by her military appreciation honestly, as three generations of her family are veterans. Wood's father and father-in-law both served in World War II, her brother served in Vietnam and her son served in the Middle East.
"I always try, in my concerts, to bring forth the importance of their sacrifice," Wood said. "We have one student whose dad was blown up in a Humvee. Last year, we brought the whole family up and they talked about it. This is what sacrifice is. Sacrifice isn't, 'I'm using my lunch money to buy a candy bar'. Sacrifice lasts a lifetime for most of them. Some have support dogs. It's the sacrifice coming to life."
Montague superintendent Jeffrey Johnson said that Wood's success as a teacher is borne out by the high school's large participation numbers in marching band and its increasing numbers in choir. The love of music Wood instills in young students sticks with them through their time at Montague.
"She balances that really well, how to have rhythm and exploring the musical content to make kids want to become involved in music," Johnson said. "At each grade level, they do a big show during the year. That's a big part of what they do in the classroom, that they're able to perform in front of others and show good character in those moments. She links those classroom interactions to how the students perform on stage...They're big time-consuming events for her, but it creates, as they get to middle school, this love for music and to perform."
The weekend's experience was emotional for Wood, who was told two different times at the banquet that she'd been chosen out of a field of outstanding candidates - once by the soon-to-be state VFW president and again by the person who was in charge of the award.
"Just being in the presence of American heroes was an emotional experience," Wood said. "There were a lot of them...It was so amazing. You can't help but cry a little bit. You're in the presence of those you seek to honor. It was overwhelming. It was a beautiful ceremony."
Wood plans to retire at the end of this school year after spending the last 33 years of her teaching career in Montague, but said she has big plans for her veterans concert next year even after ending her time in the classroom. She said being announced as a Montague teacher when receiving the award gave her immense pride.
"They've done so much for me, and given me so much, that it meant a lot," Wood said.