Swim instructor Beth (Hansen) Baker, who's taught special education at Montague Area Public Schools for over 30 years, was recently recognized for her efforts to increase water safety awareness, funded by a grant from the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance’s “Step Into Swim” program. This money was used to purchase equipment for adaptive swim lessons for children with handicaps, and to provide lessons free of charge to students from low-income families.
Beth was recognized at a dinner and reception held in Plymouth Wednesday. While there, she had the opportunity to meet three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines. Gaines was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame and has covered Olympic swimming for NBC since 1992. He is vice president of the Pool and Tub Alliance and has supported their efforts to increase water safety and reduce the number of drowning accidents across the country. He was in Plymouth to help recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s grant recipients.
Baker, who graduated from Ludington High School in 1985, has carried her efforts on behalf of children with special needs into her swim lessons. She is a certified “Swim Whisperer” through the Swim Angelfish organization, which teaches swim instructors how to best adapt lessons for students with disabilities. With this training she has been able to provide swim instruction for students with visual, hearing, and severe physical impairments during the past eight years. “I not only teach swim skills, but also educate children about water safety. It is so important for our children to understand and respect the power of Lake Michigan in order to save lives.”
Baker teaches lessons at pools in Hart and Shelby, and as far south as Muskegon. Her students come from as far as Hesperia and Twin Lake to work with her. She can also provide private lessons when requested. She provides a range of instruction from beginning swimmers all the way to up junior lifeguarding, and her students have ranged in age from 10 months to 40 years.
During the fall and winter months, Baker will be providing lessons at a local hotel pool, but she islooking for additional options for indoor pools in the area so that she can provide year-round lessons and reach more students.
“Through the generosity of the PHTA and the SIS initiative, I plan to continue my mission of providing access to swimming lessons to those in greatest need," Baker said.