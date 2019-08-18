MONTAGUE – At an Aug. 5 work session meeting the City of Montague board gave their approval to begin looking into potential waste hauling services that could potentially be shared with the City of Whitehall.
Most board members seemed interested in the prospect of having a unified service that operates in the area. However, Claude Babcock, who was the only no vote that evening, had concerns.
“It’s just hard to believe we can find money for garbage pickup that no one actually wants, or no one has actually asked about. But we can’t find money to take care of the leaf pickup problem that is currently clogging our storm sewage system,” said Babcock.
City manager Jeff Auch believes a trash pickup service for the community might help alleviate some of the problems caused by the inaccessibility of recycling in Muskegon County.
Previously, recyclables taken to the White Lake Area Solid Waste Authority (WLASWA) in Whitehall Township were transported to The Republic Services Community Recycling Services Center in Muskegon. However, the facility closed in February, to compensate for this the WLASWA raised costs to cover the transportation to Republic’s facility in Holland.
To get an idea on how much trash pick up could cost the average resident Auch looked at what other municipalities were paying.
“To give you an idea Roosevelt Park current terms is $36.05 per quarter, my current bill is $48-49 per quarter. Even if we use their contract year 2024 [sic], which is the most expensive for the year, it works out to $38.34,” said Auch.
Auch said has talked to a couple of companies who would be interested in contracting with the area. He said a partnership with Whitehall would help to lower costs.
Board member Bruce Froelich asked about recycling, and if Auch could look into an option that didn’t require people to sort things.
Several trash hauling services have expressed interest in servicing Montague, Auch said they would have to bid for contracts. He also suggested having five-year contracts.
“It (trash hauling) would be a bid process, anyone could bid on this, by doing this at a five- year contract you’d have smaller companies bid on this because they would realize it isn’t a year-to-year,” said Auch.
Tim Todd asked Auch if there was any way to include composting services with the potential trash pick up. Auch said the WLASWA used to have composting, but due to Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) regulations they stopped.
Froelich wondered what would become of the WLASWA if Montague and Whitehall shared trash pickup. Mayor Tom Lohman, who sits on the WLASWA board, said he believed that there could still be a need for the facility.
Lohman said people would still probably use it to dispose of larger items that can’t be picked up from the curb. He also said WLASWA has raised their prices in the event of them losing their subsidies with the surrounding municipalities.
Under the state law the city could raise up to four mills without a vote to cover trash services. Auch said he didn’t think this was a great idea, and would want to look into other cost saving measures.
He said one of these measures would be having the residents pay to have refuse picked up, the city would cover the costs of recycling and yard waste.