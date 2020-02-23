MONTAGUE TWP. – North Muskegon Youth Softball season begins in April, but they don’t currently have a field to play on.
The Waterfront Park’s softball fields are currently under water. Parent Jeff Balon asked the Montague Township Board on Tuesday, Feb. 11 for use of their fields.
Balon had previously been a part of the Montague Youth Softball Program. However, he left the program once his daughter began attending school in North Muskegon.
Balon said he is still a resident of Montague, and plans to remain so.
He said the North Muskegon Softball is scrambling to find fields for their program. One of their teams will be competing and practicing at Mullally Park in Muskegon, but will have to share the fields with the Reeths-Puffer program.
Balon had requested that one team, comprised of seventh and eighth graders, be allowed to use Montague Township’s facilities.
The township board gave Balon permission to use the field, contingent on approval by Elizabeth Johnson from the Montague Youth Softball Program.
Township Clerk Wes Weesies asked Balon if there was any plan for compensation. Balon said he will ask parents to make a donation to the township at the end of the season.