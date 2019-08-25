MONTAGUE TWP. – To the surprise of some residents in Montague Township, plans are currently in place to build a solar farm there.
The solar farm is proposed to be located on residents Dennis and Gail Sikkenga’s Windy Acres farm. The couple’s farm is located at 9461 Sikkenga Rd. They would be leasing their land to the California solar company Cypress Creek Renewable.
The planning commission was all set to take a vote on the solar farm during their special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13, but residents and neighbors felt strongly that they shouldn’t. The planning commission has had three prior meetings to discuss the solar farm.
Several people in attendance said they never received notification that a solar farm was being discussed.
“The planning commission’s omission; perhaps there should have been a notice. Since it’s a site review there isn’t a requirement for a notice,” said Planning Commission Chairman Dave Francis.
In response one resident replied, “I understand legally, but morally it would have been nice to let the residents know, because there are still people in our neighborhood that don’t know.”
In attendance was Dewey Klurfield who is the project developer for the solar farm. He helped to give some clarification on what the solar farm project is expected to entail, and alleviate potential concerns.
One resident was curious about potential health implications they could face living next to solar panels.
“What is it creating? What is that energy? Is it radiation,” asked one resident.
Klurfield replied, “The inverters just essentially change the wave length of the electricity. Direct current kind of goes in a different current than alternating current so it just shifts the phase. There is no actual power loss.”
He said there is no radiation, and followed up that there are no long lasting effects for people living next to the panels. He said the inverter component on the panels have been in existence for 50 years.
People also had concerns about the noises the panels would be making, and thought they would be unattractive to look at.
According to the zoning application during the peak hours of production, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at 150 feet the inverters can’t be heard over the regular noises heard in the area. From 30-feet away the noise would be 65-decibels.
“The inverters are in the middle of the field so we have the shortest distance from as many panels as possible. So the distance of 100 feet, which this is well over 100 feet. The sound the inverters make is not much,” said Klurfield.
Also, there are plans to plant a vegetative buffer that would help to cover the potential eyesore the solar farm would create.
The panels are extremely durable, and if built would require a minimal amount of maintenance and personnel to run them. They are electronically monitored from a facility in Durham,
Cedar Creek has been working on this solar panel project for the last two years. The Sikkenga property was chosen because it is flat land located near already existing electrical infrastructure.
The proposed set up for the solar farm would be able to power between 2,500 to 3,500 single family homes, at what is considered to be Consumers Energy avoided cost. An avoided cost is an amount spent to create at least one more unit of energy.
Due to a mix up in the mail the planning commission didn’t receive the official application for the solar farm until midway through their meeting. They determined that they would have two additional meetings, one on Tuesday, Aug. 27, so people could address concerns, and a second on Tuesday, Sept. 3 to have their site plan review.
Cedar Creek is working on a time line for the solar farm project. In order to receive a 30-percent federal tax credit the company must place an order for about 5-percent of the equipment by the end of the year. If the project is delayed, and equipment isn’t ordered until 2020 the tax credit would drop to 22-percent.