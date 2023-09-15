MONTAGUE — The Montague Township planning commission approved an ordinance focused on solar energy systems Tuesday at a public hearing.
The vote was 4-0, with commission chair Dave Francis absent; the commission said he was on vacation.
The hearing lasted just a couple of minutes, though the commission said afterward that "at least 30 meetings" with "tremendous public input" have previously been held on the topic over the past two-plus years.
The new ordinance is permissive of personal roof-mounted solar but requires a conditional use permit for any ground-mounted system in excess of 2,000 square feet. Such systems will be permitted in the commercial or industrial districts of the township and can be in the agricultural district as well, but only if the land parcel is adjacent to land in one of the other two districts.
Other limitations on ground-mounted systems include that no solar energy system component can be more than 14 feet high above the natural grade and that no component can be within 600 feet of a non-participating parcel, limitations similar to those recently adopted in White River Township. There are also various provisions governing landscaping plans, glare and noise level, as is standard in these situations.
Unlike the White River Township situation, which has raised various controversies leading up to and including the pending litigation by Lakeside Solar, LLC, Montague Township clerk Drew Roesler said "the entertainment is long since over" regarding solar energy systems. He added that putting the ordinance together has been a collaborative process from all stakeholders.