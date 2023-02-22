MONTAGUE — The Montague VFW hosted its first kids Pinewood Derby last Saturday, allowing the youth to join adults in the races. The adults competed for the second year.
The Pinewood Derby allows competitors to build their own miniature wooden cars and hit the racetrack. Saturday's event saw brackets designed based on how many competitors there were; 17 kids signed up to compete, so there was one preliminary-round race before moving into the 16-car bracket.
Cindy Evertsen of the VFW started the derby last year. She said she recalled memories of not being able to race in the Derby herself when her brothers were in the Boy Scouts and when she found an old storage bin that once housed pinewood cars, it sparked the idea to bring the derby to the VFW.
Emma Shields was the winner of the first kids Pinewood Derby, while Leonard Ervin took the adults championship for the second straight year.