In just a couple of weeks, the Thompson Street bridge, which connects Montague and Whitehall, will be returning to four lanes. For the last couple of years, the bridge has been two lanes due to rising water levels.
When rain hit the White Lake area during this time of high water, those who took a drive across the bridge would experience massive puddles that caused hazardous driving. There were numerous times where the bridge was closed due to water. The water levels also affected nearby businesses, such as WaterDog Outfitters. It also caused the flooding of Covell Park.
Sand bags were put up along the coast of White Lake to prevent this problem, and there was an addition of a wide walking lane to replace the sidewalk that was covered by the bags.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) took on the project of returning the bridge to its normal number of lanes. According to Suzanne Mulder, Assistant Operations Engineer of MDOT, the sweeping of the road is completed and the lanes still need to be striped. After that, the road should be completely opened.