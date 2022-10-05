It doesn’t take long to see the impact Rotary has on the community. From the Montague Band Shell and gazebo at Goodrich Park to highway clean-up activities and food distribution, as well as various youth programs, the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club’s longtime commitment to the community is clear. To support their mission, the club is hosting its annual fundraising event The Night on the Town Saturday, Oct. 22 at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave, Whitehall beginning at 5:30 p.m.
After two years of not being able to hold the event due to the pandemic, the club is excited to gather again.
“The Night on the Town sponsored by your Montague Whitehall Rotary will provide an evening full of food, entertainment and good company,” said Jeff Johnson, event chairperson. “This special night is our Rotary club’s major fundraiser, to sponsor many organizations throughout the White Lake area. A silent auction, raffles, beer/wine sales, along with a comedy show by Clean Comedy Time make this an event not to miss.”
“Rotary is a big part of our community,” said Beth Beaman, president of Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club. “Being a service organization, Rotary encourages members to find ways to give back to the club and to the community; this fundraiser helps us fund various projects throughout the year.”
Tickets for the event are $100 and include heavy appetizers, a $25 raffle ticket and early entry to the comedy show.
Committee member Scott Huebler said the silent auction items include rounds of golf, restaurant packages, cottage stays, and more.
“An auction is a lot of fun,” said Huebler. “The holidays are just around the corner and you can find dozens of gifts ranging from a basket that will outfit your bar for your guests to car services. Looking for golf outings? We’ll have several available and some cool golfing items to improve your game."
Tickets to The Night on the Town, and $25 raffle tickets only, can be purchased from any Rotarian or by calling 231-894-4048. For those unable to attend the full event, single comedy show tickets are available for $25 with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Show-only tickets can be purchased online at theplayhouseatwhitelake.org or by calling 231-894-4048.
Photo Attached to Email: More than 170 people from the community gathered for a night of fun at the first Night on the Town event at The Playhouse at White Lake from 2019.