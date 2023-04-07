Two years ago the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club donated $5,000 to the White Lake Food Bank to help feed food insecure residents during the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Those funds were raised through the club’s “No More Bull” beef raffle.
This month the club is once again holding the “No More Bull” raffle to fund more Rotary projects in the community, including college scholarships to high school seniors and leadership training for teens.
Winners will win a quarter side of beef or cash prizes.
The raffle has two first-place prizes of a quarter side of beef (steer) or $500, whatever the winners choose.
Second place prize is $400 or a quarter side of beef (whatever remains), and their place prize is $300 or a quarter side of beef (whatever remains).
Raffle tickets can be purchased at $10 each or six for $50. Tickets can be purchased at the Shelby State Bank offices in Montague and Whitehall, the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce or Pitkin Drug and Gift Shoppe.
They can also be purchased by calling or emailing Ryan Briegel at 231-730-1358 or ryanbriegel@gmail.com.
Tickets are on sale until the drawing Thursday, April 18 at noon at the Viking Athletic Center, 541 E. Slouch Street, Whitehall. Winner need not be present to win.
Country Dairy in New Era will process the beef steer and pre-cut it in May. The steer is donated by Shelby State Bank and generous Rotarians.
The state of Michigan Raffle License number is #R68376.