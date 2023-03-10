The community is invited to enjoy a tasty breakfast and help support the White Lake area by attending the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club’s Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning, March 25 at Whitehall High School, 3100 White Lake Drive.
The fundraising event is being held in conjunction with the popular White Lake Community Business Expo. White Lake Area merchants and services will have booths in the gymnasium. Rotary is encouraging guests to walk through the expo before or after breakfast.
“The pancake breakfast is such a great community event that bring so many people together. We are thrilled to share the date with the Business Expo again this year,” said Beth Beacon, president of the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club.
The breakfast menu will include freshly made pancakes, sausage, applesauce, beverages.
The pancake breakfast will be held 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Proceeds from the pancake breakfast will be used to support Rotary projects in the White Lake area.
Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages six to 12. Children under five are served free.
The Whitehall Walmart Supercenter is a sponsor of the pancake breakfast.
Tickets are available at the door, in advance at Whitehall City Hall, Shelby State Bank Montague and Whitehall branches, and HarborLight Credit Union in Whitehall, or from Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club members.
Since 2020 the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club has donated $10,000 to the City of Montague for the construction of a concession/maintenance/warming building at Buttermilk Creek Park, $10,000 to the City of Whitehall for the construction of a gas fire pit in the North Mears Avenue parking lot, $19,000 for $1,000 college scholarships to local high school seniors, and nearly $6,000 to send high school juniors to leadership training. The club also received a matching Rotary District 6290 grant to fund the installation of a bench and sunshade at the splash pad at Goodrich Park in the City of Whitehall. The splash pad opened in 2022.
The club has also served the financially challenged members of our community by raising over $5,100 through a raffle to buy food for the White Lake Food Pantry.