Both Whitehall and Montague's trick-or-treat hours are set for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce said Sunday.
The area will also host several trick-or-treating events for families Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Saturday events include a "Halloween at the Back Forty" at Double JJ Resort in Rothbury from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 and include a hay maze, putt-putt, pony rides, lawn games, popcorn and more. Also Saturday, Family Farm & Home in Whitehall will host a trick-or-treat event from 2 to 6 p.m. and St. James Lutheran Church in Montague is hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 2 to 4 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church in Whitehall will host a Trunk or Treat Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Many events will take place Monday, including: White Lake Assisted Living trick-or-treating from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in Whitehall; White Lake United Methodist Church in Montague's Trunk or Treat from 5 to 8 p.m.; a Bone Ends Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Wihitehall; White Lake Congregational UCC in Whitehall's Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 8 p.m.; Evangelical Covenant Church in Whitehall's Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m.; the White Lake VFW Post's Trunk or Treat in Montague from 6 to 8 p.m.; and New Beginnings Church's Treat Your Block event from 6 to 9 p.m.