WHITEHALL TWP. – An 18-year-old Montague woman was injured in a rollover crash on Monday, Jan. 25.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. at the corner of US-31 and White Lake Drive. The woman was driving 2000 Honda CRV when she lost control of the vehicle causing her to roll over and strike a tree.
It is believed the cause of the crash is due to speed and distracted driving. The driver reportedly was eating McDonalds at the time of the event.
She was taken to Mercy Hospital where she was listed as being in serious but stable condition. Injuries are believed to be life altering and may include partial paralysis as a result of the crash.
It was reported that US-31 was closed for nearly an hour as crews worked to clean the wreckage.
Michigan State Police Officer Michelle Robinson said over the phone that the White Lake Fire Authority, Dalton Township Fire Department, White Lake Ambulance Authority, Professional Med Team Ambulance (Pro-Med), Muskegon County Sheriff's Department and the Whitehall Police Department provided assistance.