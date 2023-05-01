MONTAGUE — Customers and locals were lining up in 40-degree weather after seeing the lights on, in anticipation of curing their Twisters ice cream hankering. It was the night of Thursday, April 13 and the Smith family was preparing to open for the 2023 summer season the following day.
Twisters has been an integral part of the White Lake community for years. Many locals have fond memories of getting sweets there after events or simply to honor their Twisters cravings.
“We always would ask after our softball games to go to Twisters, so I’ve been coming here since I was a kid,” said manager Maddie Smith.
The Smiths bought Twisters right as the pandemic hit in 2020. What started as excitement for their new business venture turned into discomfort about the surrounding local restaurants who had to permanently close their doors due to the pandemic.
“It was in the beginning of COVID-19, which doesn’t make any sense,” owner Craig Smith said. “Restaurants were closing. Us opening and trying to purchase the building made absolutely no sense. We were even insecure about opening up in the middle of a pandemic with all the other restaurants closing. But our community was like, ‘No, we need ice cream. We need to have a place to go.’”
Owners Craig and Michelle emphasized the importance of local restaurants leaning on each other for support when they need it, instead of feeding into competition.
“Another neat thing about it too is the informal support from all of the other restaurants in the area,” said Craig Smith. “If we run out of ice, North Grove (Brewers) will help us. We had a freezer break one time and we asked if we could keep our stuff at their place. If Pekadill’s runs out of cups, they come over and grab it from us.”
One of the Smiths’ most important goals at Twisters is to provide friendly service. Craig, a youth minister at Evangelical Covenant Church, and Michelle, a teacher at Montague High School, have the opportunity to make connections with and hire local teens who they know will have good work ethics.
“It’s hard to own a business with your family,” Craig Smith said. “Maddie says things to me that she would never say to a normal boss. But we have employees that we trust, and with Michelle and I’s jobs, we get access to the best kids and the best employees.”
Constantly talking to new customers and “regulars” has allowed Maddie and other employees to grow more confident in talking to new people. In turn, the customers appreciate their friendly demeanor.
“I like meeting all of the new people and seeing our regular customers,” said Maddie Smith. “We have people who will probably come every day of the summer, they like it when we remember their orders.”
Craig and Michelle were drawn to purchase Twisters with the desire of creating new opportunities not just for their own children, but for other local children who are interested in business and going to college.
“My goal for this whole purchase was to create an opportunity for young women in business,” said Craig Smith. “My girls have the opportunity to cut their teeth and gain an entrepreneurial spirit. We have a scholarship for high schoolers, for young women in business through Twisters. Anybody that works at Twisters and continues working here, can apply for the scholarship.”
Regardless of rain, snow, thunderstorms, or sunshine, the White Lake community is at Twisters to support the Smith family and take in all that Twisters has to offer.
“Since we bought it, it’s been so refreshing to watch people support us and support our business,” Craig Smith said. “They’ve been so kind. It’s kind of become a hangout now. We have people from our church and our friends come down here, some people take bike rides and meet back here. It’s become kind of a central location and we couldn’t be more thankful to our community for their incredible support.”