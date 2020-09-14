DALTON TWP. – Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Rockford Post are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:11 am on Sunday, Sept. 13.
The crash occurred on WB Holton Rd. west of Rich Rd. in Dalton Township.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle, driven by a 46-year-old Muskegon man, was traveling west on Holton Road. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a mailbox post on the south side of the road.
The impact caused the motorcycle to lose control. The motorcycle continued for several hundred feet in the grassy ditch area adjacent to the roadway before coming to rest. Passersby located the motorcycle and rider and called Muskegon County Central Dispatch.
The driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle was deceased on scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the MSP Rockford Post. The name of the driver is not being released at this time. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office, Dalton Township Fire Department, PROMED Ambulance and Stafford’s Towing.