Troopers from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on at approximately 10:13 p.m. Sunday (August 11).
The crash occurred at the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Western Avenue in downtown Muskegon.
According to a press release from the MSP Rockford Post, the preliminary investigation shows that David Lee Taylor, 48-years-old, from Norton Shores was traveling northeast on Shoreline Drive when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb. The motorcycle became airborne, throwing Taylor from the motorcycle. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The State Police were assisted on scene by Muskegon Police Department and Reliable Towing.
The investigation is ongoing.