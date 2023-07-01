MONTAGUE – Movies in the Moonlight has returned this summer with a series of movies to be shown once a month at the Artisan Market.
This year's movies include “Encanto”, which kicked off the series June 30, “Grease” on July 28, and “Turning Red” Aug. 25. “Grease” was specifically selected because of the Cruz’in Classic Car Show that weekend in White Lake, and Artisan Market Manager Anna Ulmer felt it was the perfect “throwback to the 1950s.”
“I try to pick movies that are family-friendly and that I think people will have fun with,” Ulmer said. “I picked a top 10 and had people vote on them. It seemed like people wanted Encanto and Grease, and there was a lot of back and forth with people about what the last one would be. I selected Turning Red.”
Although community members are encouraged to voice their opinions on which movies should be selected, Ulmer makes a carefully curated selection for people to choose from with movies that are meant for everyone.
“All movies that I pick are rated G or PG, but it’s for everyone,” said Ulmer. “We get kids ages five to 13, elderly folks, young parents. The movies I picked can be enjoyed by all the age ranges.”
The event is completely free to all attendees, including snacks from different sponsors in the White Lake area.
“We encourage people to bring a picnic, lawn chairs, blankets, snacks,” Ulmer said. “Although Montague Foods provides us with popcorn and the Gnarly Heifer brings some type of snack.”