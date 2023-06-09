Movies on Deck film series is back for its 17th season at USS LST Veterans Museum, and it will be a blockbuster summer.
The Friday night film series is shown on USS LST 393’s huge screen on the top deck starting right after sunset, around 10 p.m.
There is no charge to attend Movies on Deck screenings, although donations to help support the restoration and veterans museum are always welcome. Moviegoers should bring their own chairs; popcorn, soda and snacks are available for sale.
The series will kick off with “Top Gun” June 23. The original Tom Cruise aviation movie features Kelly McGillis and U.S. Navy Tomcat fighters flying eye-popping aerobatics.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" will be screened July 7. The Marvel Studios film is a funny, bright, weird and exciting movie. It's a dazzling spectacle with a talented cast led by Chris Pratt, an awesome soundtrack and great special effects.
The series wraps up Aug. 4 with “The Blues Brothers,” the outrageously hilarious movie that combines chases, crashes, explosions and some of the best musical numbers of the 1980s. It stars John Belushi and Dan Ackroyd.
Inclement weather will mean a move down inside the giant tank deck of the ship for an indoor showing. The museum’s indoor audio-video system has been recently upgraded by Muskegon’s Geeks Inc. If moved inside, the movie will start at 10 p.m.