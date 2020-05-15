MUSKEGON – Muskegon was once referred to as the “Lumber Queen."
The lumbering era that brought prosperity to West Michigan would have environmental implications that would stretch through generations to come.
The Muskegon River Watershed Assembly (MRWA) recognizes the damage this era has created, and is working hard to undo the damage by replenishing the riverbank with beautiful mature trees.
West Michigan is known for its beautiful lakes and rivers, and Muskegon is no different. Getting the Muskegon River back to its glory with lush canopies of trees is just one reason for the mass planting project The Muskegon River Watershed Assembly is taking on. This past January, the United States Forest Service awarded the MRWA with a Great Lakes Restoration Initiative reforestation grant in order to accomplish this task.
The MRWA will use this grant to plant 882 mature trees along the Muskegon River. These mature trees will not only create this beautiful canopy of trees, but they will also cool the river water underneath.
The cooling of the river is necessary for the preservation of the river habitat and the species that live in it. The Muskegon River boasts excellent sport fishing including steelhead, salmon, and several other desirable species. It is important to the MRWA that they create a habitat where these species and others can thrive.
The other main reason for this planting project is to prevent non-point source pollution as well as erosion. Non-point source pollution happens when rainfall or snowmelt runoff moves over and through the ground, and along the way picks up human made pollutants.
The planting project will slow down the amount of runoff, therefore preventing this pollution from entering the water as well as preventing the runoff from eroding the riverbanks.
The MRWA is a volunteer driven organization, and this project is no different. There will not be a single tree planted that has not already been arranged to be taken care of either by local cities, towns, and parks. Even though the coronavirus has placed the project on hold until more specific guidelines are set; once the order from the governor is lifted, the grant is still the in the hands of the MRWA, and they plan to utilize that funding to give back to a beautiful river that has given so much to Muskegon and the surrounding areas.