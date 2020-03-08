MONTAGUE — Behind Mahler’s Resurrection, the free presentation by music director Scott Speck and Foler Schuler, will take place at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at The Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry Street, in Montague.
Additional presentations at other area locations will be announced in the near future. A recorded podcast by Speck is available on the WMS website at https://westmichigansymphony.org/events_booking/voices-of- resurrection/?envid=243
Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection” is one or the biggest and most ambitious artistic undertakings of all time. Under the leadership of Speck, West Michigan Symphony will present this great work on the final concert of its 80th Anniversary Season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Muskegon’s Frauenthal Center.
“People find this work literally life-changing,” said Speck. “I can’t stress this enough: mark your calendars for June 5 and be there.”
In order to help audiences prepare for the experience, Speck is teaming up with fellow Mahlerphile, Schuler of Blue Lake Public Radio, for a public presentation on the work. The two will walk audiences through the piece movement by movement, unpacking the music and sharing their insights.
The musical forces for Mahler’s “Resurrection” Symphony are so large that the combined Orchestra and Chorus—a total of nearly 200 musicians—will literally spill off the stage of the Frauenthal Center into the audience. The Frauenthal crew will be removing the first four rows of seats and moving everyone in the audience back in order to make room.