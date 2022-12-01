As the fall season comes to a close and with the holidays near, the Playhouse at White Lake prepares for its upcoming events, presenting the Michigan Music First Fridays Music Series (MFMS). Returning January through March of 2023, the MFMS will spotlight artists within the state of Michigan who will perform concerts presented at the Playhouse. The last fall 2022 event takes place Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 with a live performance from Ruth and Max Bloomquist. Their show, “Changing of the Seasons”, which will feature both new and old favorite tunes along with some holiday music as well. The Playhouse doors open at 6 p.m. for the event, and tickets cost $20 which are available online or at the Playhouse.
The first artist to perform in January for the MFMS will be Joshua Davis, a former contestant and finalist in season 8 of NBC’s The Voice. He has performed on the Playhouse stage multiple times, including his projects on Steppin’ In It, Shout Sister Shout, and for his solo act, he will kickstart the series for the White Lake community. Davis has perfected his impressive range of skills as a songwriter, guitarist, bandleader, and vocalist through excessive amounts of shows over the past 20 years. \
“Investing himself in the American musical diaspora, he has explored the common thread connecting folk, blues, jazz, ragtime, and country forms—discovering his personal perspective as a composer in the process.” states the Playhouse’s musical description of Davis.
Tickets are now available to purchase at $20 in advance and $25 if tickets are purchased the day of the concert, Jan. 6. A flex pass is also available to purchase at only $55 for tickets to all MFMS shows. While the series is available January through March, it will begin again in the 2023 fall seasons beginning October through December.
The February and March MFMS headlining shows are yet to be announced, but will be displayed on the Playhouse website when they are confirmed. To view updates to the Playhouse website, visit www.theplayhouseatwhitelake.org – the MFMS information will be linked at the home page.
Other updates regarding the Playhouse at White Lake include the White Lake Youth Theater (WLYT), where classes are returning Jan. 7. These courses make a great holiday gift for kids interested in Arts Education like theater and dance. For more information, call the Playhouse by phone at (231) 894-0119 or through the contact form at www.theplayhouseatwhitelake.org/contactus. To register for WLYT classes, visit www.the-playhouse-at-white-lake.coursestorm.com.