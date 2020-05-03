WHITEHALL – Tommy Foster is a musician by trade, meaning he makes his living playing his guitar and singing songs in front of groups of people.
But what does a musician do when the entire state is under quarantine and its residents are social distancing? In Foster’s case, he took his talent to the Web and began broadcasting himself live, doing what he does best, every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
By using Facebook Live, Foster is able to connect with his fans and his community. He, like many local musicians, are putting on free online concerts for people to watch and enjoy.
His first concert was on Tuesday, April 28, playing a selection of songs from some of his favorite singer-songwriters. His first set included music by Glen Campbell, John Prine, Jimmy Webb and Townes Van Zandt.
“I just started last Tuesday […], I am a musician by trade, so I travel and play. Since I am at home with no place to play, I have been watching on social media for the last few weeks to see what I can do.”
For his first broadcast, Foster said he wasn’t sure how many people tuned in, but at one point there were more than 100 people logged on.
For his next performance he isn’t sure what songs he will play, and said he will probably start coming up with ideas on Monday.
Foster has been a professional musician for 30 years, getting the bug for it when he was 19 and in college. He wasn’t an all-star student at first but found his calling when he took a music theory class.
The suggestion to pursue music came from an odd place. After taking a test to see what he might be best suited for professionally, he was given two choices, mortician or a musician.
“I had two cousins that were already morticians, so I took a music theory class, and I already dabbled in guitar.”
Is Foster worried he might run out of songs to play?
The short answer is no, but going on to clarify, Foster said he performed three nights in a row at the same venue never playing the same song twice.
Plus, Foster is always learning new songs to play; tinkering with the ones he already knows as many great musicians do.
Although his online concerts are free, people do have the option to tip Foster for his performance. There are links provided in the description of each one.
He said he doesn’t push the money thing though, he is just happy to use his talents to ease some of the stress and anxiety people are currently experiencing.
To tune in to his next performance visit: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Tommy-Foster-202573136449495/.