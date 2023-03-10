Put on your green and bring your family and friends to downtown Muskegon Saturday, March 18 to the 10th annual Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Stepping off at 11 a.m. from 6th Street along Western Avenue to 2nd Street, the parade will celebrate Muskegon’s rich Irish Heritage. Shamrockin’ In Your Shanty will return to Western Ave. for its third year following the parade. The parade is set to include a large array of local businesses and community members celebrating the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.
This family-oriented parade is sponsored by JCI Greater Muskegon and Unruly Brewing Co. Muskegon is excited to announce Andy O’Riley from Positively Muskegon and muskegonchannel.com as the Grand Marshal of the parade. All marchers and attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food donations to benefit local non-profit organizations. Local businesses and organizations wishing to participate in the parade can sign up by visiting jcimuskegon.org/theparade.
“We are very excited to bring back Muskegon’s St. Patrick’s Day parade for its tenth year,” said Sara Sherwood, President of JCI Greater Muskegon. “The parade plays an important role in Muskegon’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, and we are thrilled to continue the tradition.”
Following the parade, from 12 to 4 p.m., Shamrockin’ In Your Shanty will return to Western Avenue for its third year. Participants are invited to set up a shanty or tent and spend the day drinking and eating with friends from establishments in the Downtown Muskegon Social District. Shamrockin’ In Your Shanty registration costs $15 per shanty with a portion of sales benefitting local non-profit organizations fighting food insecurity in the area. Registration is required, and the event link and information can be found at jcimuskegon.org/theparade. Shamrockin’ In Your Shanty is sponsored by 4Front Credit Union.
Also happening in downtown Muskegon Saturday, March 18 is the Shamrock Shuffle 5K organized by Run Muskegon, Go-Green! Scavenger Hunt organized by 4-H Muskegon, Michigan Makers Market at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, and live music and entertainment at Unruly Brewing Co.
If your family, organization, or group wants to march in the Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade, sign up online at jcimuskegon.org/theparade or contact JCI Greater Muskegon at info@jcimuskegon.org. Registration forms are due back to JCI Greater Muskegon by March 14.