MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Area District Library (MADL) will re-open its in-branch services on Monday, February 1.
The public is invited to visit their local branch to check out books and materials, and continue to receive library services from knowledgeable and friendly staff.
The ten area branches include Dalton, Egelston, Holton, Montague, Muskegon Heights, North Muskegon, Norton Shores, Ravenna, the Library for the Visually & Physically Disabled and its Muskegon Township branch at a new location on 1910 E. Apple Avenue.
Due to COVID-19, CDC guidelines and the Muskegon County Health Department, safeguards for the health and safety of staff and patrons are in place.
• Properly worn masks are required
• Building occupancy limited to 25% capacity
• Requested on-site limit of two-hour visits
• Computer reservations by appointment
• Convenient curbside drop-off and pick-up available
Patrons are welcomed to browse the collection during the branch open hours. Library locations, hours and all services are detailed at www.madl.org. The library serves the community with 24/7 free Wi-Fi, online digital resources and a wide variety of virtual programs.
About the Muskegon Area District Library, www.madl.org
Muskegon Area District Library is Muskegon’s largest public library with ten branch libraries, including the Library for the Visually and Physically Disabled. It serves 105,000 residents in 19 municipalities and is open 24/7 with on-line resources. For more information, contact the Community Relations Manager at pr_info.org or 231 737-6248.