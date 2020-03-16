Effective Saturday, March 14, the Muskegon Area District Library closed all branches to the public until further notice.
This includes the branches; Dalton, Egelston, Holton, Montague, Muskegon Heights, Muskegon Township, North Muskegon, Norton Shores, Ravenna and Library for the Visually & Physically Disabled. MADL is taking the necessary precautions for the health and safety of its patrons and staff.
Due to the Novel Coronavirus, COVD-19 spread in Michigan and the order of Governor Gretchen Whitmer to close all K-12 schools, the library will cease programs and services until further notice.
Patrons have a wide selection of available digital resources, including e-books, e-audiobooks, streaming movies and music, digital magazines; all available 24/7. We will post any further information regarding our services on our website and social media. During this temporary shutdown, please contact us with any questions through Contact Us, or call 231 737-6248, Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.
More information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.