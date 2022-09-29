The Muskegon Area District Library (MADL) has opened the doors of their newest branch in the county, the Laketon Township library. This branch proudly serves a number of communities, especially those in Laketon Township, the home of over 7,000 residents. To celebrate the Laketon Township library’s opening, the Laketon Township Branch hosted an Open House Wednesday with food, games, and tours of the new library. Parents and children enjoyed giant lawn games, apples and apple cider, while also signing up for new library cards.
Muskegon residents in the Laketon area can now locate the MADL Laketon Township Branch at 991 W. Giles Rd. in the Reeths-Puffer Administration building. The branch is currently open only on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. While Laketon Township Branch offers a wide variety of books of all genres, it also provides wireless internet, public computers with internet and Office products, faxing, copying, printing, wireless printing, air conditioning and heat.
Outside the Laketon Township Branch, passersby can frequently spot the MADL’s Bookmobile parked outside the library. The Bookmobile serves as a mobile library to the area, offering convenient mobility and scheduling flexibility. The 36-foot custom designed mobile library service is equipped with a collection of high-demand books and materials, computer stations, wireless internet access, a printing and charging station, a TV and PA system, a lift gate, and a retractable awning. Not only can the Bookmobile be found at the new Laketon Township Branch, but around all of Muskegon County at different locations such as other libraries, parks, schools, churches, events, community centers and township halls.