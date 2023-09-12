The Muskegon Area District Library received a prestigious honor last Friday, being named the Subregional Library/Advisory and Outreach Center of the Year by the Library of Congress National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled.
One regional (state-level) and one subregional library receives the award annually, but not many are as small an outfit as MADL, whose visually and physically disabled branch consists of one full-time employee - Sax Mahoney - and one part-time employee, Pam Halmich.The branch, Mahoney said, serves about 900 people, and the winners of the annual award more commonly serve constituencies over twice that large.
MADL's White Lake area branch is located in downtown Montague next door to City Hall.
"We're very honored to receive this award and be recognized," Mahoney said. "The library that won at the regional level was the New Jersey (State) Library (Talking Book and Braille Center), and they serve 16,000 people...The fact we were recognized with not even 1,000 (patrons), I'm just very appreciative of it."
As part of the award ceremony, Mahoney and library director Ron Suszek were flown to Washington, D.C. to accept the honor in the historic Thomas Jefferson Building of the Library of Congress. Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden spoke at the ceremony, commending MADL on its “24/7 commitment to ensuring that disability stops no one from experiencing the lifelong joy of reading.” She added that MADL is an “outstanding example of the service that NLS and its network of libraries provide to hundreds of thousands of people from coast to coast.”
Also part of the festivities, Mahoney said, was Jason Broughton, director of the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. The ceremony included the national anthem and a color guard, and Mahoney and Suszek also were able to meet with both Michigan senators, Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow.
Mahoney heads up those local programs, of course, and they said MADL's diversity of programs is part of what earned it the award. (MADL's NLS for the handicapped also serves Ottawa County.) Among MADL's programs that serve the physically and visually disabled community is the Senior Book Bin program, which delivers bins of large-print books on a monthly basis to area nursing homes. MADL also has a Phone-a-Story program, which invites users to call a phone number (231-685-0100) and listen to a rotating selection of short stories, poems and children's stories.
A recent addition to MADL's offerings that excites Mahoney is the Tovertafel program. Tovertafel, which in Dutch means "magic table", is a program designed for those with intellectual and developmental disorders. Through a projection system, it essentially transforms a regular table into a tablet and enables users to "use your hands to play with the light and play stimulating games," Mahoney said.
"You can play with koi fish, throw balls to dogs, play different memory games, and you don't have to worry about the table getting hurt, because the table's just a table."
The library went through a nomination process to get the award, and Mahoney said "about nine or 10" other subregional libraries were up for the award.