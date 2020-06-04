Muskegon, MI June 4, 2020 – The Muskegon Area District Library (MADL) is preparing its community branches for a gradual re-opening to the public. The Library will re-open for service in a phased approach over the next several weeks.
Due to Governor Whitmer’s most recent COVID-19 Executive Order lifting the stay-at-home directive, library employees are now allowed to work on-site to prepare for limited library services for patrons.
MADL and its employees at each library branch: Dalton, Egelston, Holton, Montague, Muskegon Heights, North Muskegon, Norton Shores, Ravenna and the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, are working to put safeguards in place for the health and safety of staff and patrons. Branches will follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, personal protective equipment and cleaning protocols.
Over the next several weeks, a phased approach will include beginning curbside return of books and materials, and later curbside pick-up of materials requested by patrons online or by phone. Gradual on-site, in-person services in the buildings will follow.
MADL continues to offer a wide variety of virtual programs. Free digital resources are available 24/7, including e-books, e-audiobooks, streaming movies and music, digital magazines. Wi-Fi access is also available to provide unlimited high-speed internet to anyone at all of the branch parking areas.
More specific details and updates will be posted on the MADL website and on social media.