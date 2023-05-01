Artist Richard Hanley, 74, of New Era began sketching things at age four. One of his earliest sales, four years later, was to his aunt, who paid him 25 cents. Now, 70 years later, some of his major stained-glass window installations sell for prices in the six figures.
The colored windows, both repaired and those designed and assembled in his Omnibus Studios, cast a rainbow effect over people every day. Other projects are virtually invisible.
When he was three, the Hanley family moved from Grand Rapids to a home in the Sherman Manor area of Norton Shores. After two and a half teenage years attending a seminary in Douglas, he returned to Muskegon, enrolled at Catholic Central High School as a junior and graduated in 1966.
While attending Michigan State University, he met Mark Talata. In 1973, he asked Hanley if he wanted to go into the stained-glass business with him. The answer was yes. They set up shop in a former lumberyard building in Okemos, near Lansing. Soon after that, a friend contributed $10,000 and became a financial partner. They spent $4,000 for supplies, winning a going-out-of-business auction in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Using a rental truck, they moved three loads of stained-glass to their shop. With their talent and a supply of glass, they were underway.
This was the start of a series of events that just seemed to fall in place at the right time. Divine intervention crossed Hanley’s mind.
Then they met Andrew Maglia, a master in the craft who had immigrated to the U.S. from Sicily. He had a studio in a bad area of Detroit. He appreciated the talents of the two young artisans and taught them many tricks of the trade, including how to produce faceted glass. Using a special hammer and hitting the one-inch thick glass the proper way, a rounded chip of glass pops out, creating a facet.
“We got to be pretty good at it,” said Hanley.
Maglia had cancer and a limited time to live. He trusted them with the business he had generated, but would not have time to finish. Many trips were made from Okemos to Detroit, as the three of them worked together. After his death in 1974, they took over his inventory of European glass and moved it north.
At the Mayflower Congressional Church in Lansing, the pastor, Gordon McKenzie, said, “Our church needs all-new windows.” The 13 windows were each 4 feet by 6 feet. This was their first significant church project. Hanley was proud of the beautiful windows they had produced.
When he and Anne Murray planned their wedding in 1982, they wanted to be married in that church, but they were Catholic. After consulting with the bishop, their priest was granted approval to officiate. He and the pastor of the church both took part in the wedding mass.
In their first six years, besides stained-glass windows, Omnibus produced small decorative stained-glass pieces featuring things like flowers or butterflies on metal stems. These were featured in N. S. Gustin showrooms nationwide, with clients including Disney and the Smithsonian Catalogue. Then Hanley decided to seek more lucrative work, focusing on church windows.
In 1987, the First Presbyterian Church in Brighton decided to order stained-glass windows for their new sanctuary. The order included one that measured 43 inches by 25 feet, a big job. They sought bids from nationally known suppliers, including the top-ranked Willet Studios in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A relative of Hanley’s suggested the church contact Omnibus. No one at the church had heard of them, so a representative was sent to visit the studio. He wanted to see some examples of what they had done. At that time, the studio had never created liturgical stained-glass on that scale. Hanley told the person he would make a 1/10 scale model of one of the large windows for their review in three weeks. He delivered it to them. They were impressed and awarded him the job. The bad news was they wanted it done for Christmas, four months away. Omnibus committed to that timeline, and they met it.
“I don’t know how we did it,” said Hanley, “But we were all enthusiastic and excited.”
After the job was done, a person from Willet visited the church to critique the job. His only comment was, “Our red color might be a little better.” This was a real compliment for Omnibus.
The Hanley family decided to move back home to the Muskegon area after being in Okemos for 22 years. In 1999 they built their studio and home in New Era on 38th Avenue. Their first job was for the First United Methodist Church in Grand Ledge. They designed and built all new windows in three months. “This job came at a perfect time,” Hanley said.
In 2000, Meadowbrook Hall, the 110-room mansion once the estate of the Dodge automotive family near Rochester, needed some help. UV rays from the sun were causing damage to vintage carpets and furniture in the home. The solution was to install a protective shield on all the windows. The people in charge did not want these on the outside, detracting from the appearance of the home. They also did not want these noticeable on the inside. The frames around the blocking material had to match the patina of the existing metal window frames. Four suppliers competed for the job. Each was told to make a sample and install it for evaluation. When Hanley received a call from Meadowbrook, he was surprised to hear they were disappointed with the sample.
“The others put in complete pieces, while you just installed the frame,” the caller said.
Hanley told him to recheck his sample as it was complete. The next call was to tell him he had the job.
In 2020, Hanley designed and built a window measuring 8 feet by 16 feet for the Immaculate Conception Grade School in Traverse City. He thought that would be a good advertisement for the quality of work Omnibus creates.
Now, Omnibus is being asked by Meadowbrook to make 143 replacements for the original “invisible” ones that have worn out, along with an additional 176 for other areas of the hall. This time they are using material made available from North American suppliers.
The name Omnibus, meaning a collection of many different things, was chosen by Talata when they started the business. He left Omnibus after four years to become a college professor, but the name accurately describes the company’s creations over the past 50 years.
Hanley’s son Josh, 34, has been working there the past two years. Not a stranger to stained glass, he started helping his dad at age 12. He will carry on the family tradition and expand their advertising, something new for them. Dad may be involved in training folks who are serious about being in the stained-glass business. Hanley is currently negotiating with someone to become a new partner in the business.
“I wanted to leave a legacy,” said the elder Hanley.
He feels he has accomplished that, with the joy new and restored stained-glass pieces have brought to people in their churches, businesses and homes.
Local work includes a large window, lit up at night, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Era, windows at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church — Holland and All Saints Parish — Fremont. In Muskegon, Omnibus has done work at the Hackley House, Saint Michael’s Catholic Church and First Presbyterian Church.
Hanley’s future plans include “traveling the world” with Anne and also doing some artistic painting.